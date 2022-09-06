3 women beaten to death over 'witchcraft' in Ranchi, 8 arrested

Ranchi, September 6
Three women were beaten to death in Jharkhand's Ranchi district over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.
Thirteen people, including the husband and the son of one of the women, were booked in connection with the killing in Ranadih village in Sonahaput police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said.
Eight people have so far been arrested and a search is on for the rest, he said.
The three women were thrashed with sticks by a group of villagers, who alleged that they practiced witchcraft because of which some people were beaten by snakes in the village, police said.
When they died, the bodies were "dumped" in a hilly area near the village, it is alleged.
The bodies of two victims were found on Sunday, while another body was recovered on Monday.
Police said they have detained the husband of one of the victims for questioning after he was named in the complaint filed by the woman's nephew.
Murder on suspicion of witchcraft is a predominant social evil in the state.
As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 590 people, mostly women, were killed over this between 2001 and 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have bee...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case
Calls it an international conspiracy
Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case
The hearing is being held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institu...