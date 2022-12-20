3-year-old boy dies after falling from 5th floor of Mumbai club where family went to watch FIFA World Cup final

PTI

Mumbai, December 20

A three-year-old boy died after he fell from the fifth floor of a club in south Mumbai where his family had gone to watch the FIFA World Cup final, a police official said on Tuesday.

He slipped out of a gap in the railing of the floor on Sunday evening while returning from the toilet, the official said.

Hrudyanshu Rathod, along with his family, had gone to the club to watch the FIFA World Cup match, the official from Marine Drive police station said.

While he was returning from the toilet, he fell from the fifth floor.

An 11 year-old boy, who was walking ahead of the victim, heard a noise. When he turned around, he found the boy had fallen into the staircase pit, the official said.

He rushed upstairs and informed the family.

The victim's family and the club's security guard rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The child had received severe injuries in the forehead and back of the head, he said.

The police had recorded the statement of the 11 year-old boy and the security guard, the official said.

An Accidental Death Report had been registered and investigation is on, the official said.