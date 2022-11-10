30 minute of ‘national interest’ content now must for channels

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Centre today approved revised uplinking and downlinking guidelines for satellite TV channels, in a step aimed at making India a hub for such businesses.

The guidelines were first issued in 2005 and revised in 2011.

Ease of doing business We have taken the approval of the Union Cabinet and have made multiple improvements in terms of ease of doing business. Apurva Chandra, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary

The first such change in 11 years, the guidelines entail a 30-minute slot for the broadcast of programmes of national interest and national importance.

The rules are aimed at easing issues regarding permissions to the companies registered in India for uplinking and downlinking of TV channels, setting up of ‘teleports’ and ‘teleport hubs’.

The policy will also address issues related to digital satellite news gathering (DSNG), satellite news gathering (SNG) and electronic news gathering (ENG) systems, uplinking by Indian news agencies and temporary uplinking of a live event.

As per the guidelines, no prior permission for live telecast of events would be needed. However, prior registration of events to be telecast live would be necessary. A channel can be uplinked using facilities of more than one teleport or satellite as against only one teleport or satellite at present.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra said, “We have taken the approval of the Union Cabinet and have made multiple improvements in terms of ease of doing business.” The 30-minute slot is for things of national importance or national interest and this has seven themes, including women empowerment, agriculture and teaching.

Currently, only 30 channels are uplinked from India out of the total 897 registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, officials said.

The guidelines also grant permission for a news agency for a five year period against one year at present.

