30 people detained in Delhi in crackdown on PFI

New Delhi, September 27
Thirty people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit, police said.
The raids were conducted early in the morning by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, they said.
“We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So far, we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI,” a senior police officer said.
Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a “joint, coordinated action” against the PFI, 30 people had been detained so far.
No case had been registered as the investigation is under way, police said.
Several PFI activists and leaders were arrested or detained in similar raids carried out in Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...
Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred Dada Saheb Phalke award
The 79-year-old actor is considered one of the most influent...