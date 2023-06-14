 30K evacuated, Army called in for Biparjoy : The Tribune India

30K evacuated, Army called in for Biparjoy

30K evacuated, Army called in for Biparjoy

Army officials review preparedness ahead of Biparjoy landfall. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, June 13

Over 30,000 people were shifted from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

An official said several NDRF and SDRF teams were on standby. Simultaneously, Army authorities have jointly planned relief operations with civil administration and National Disaster Response Force.

Flood relief columns have been rehearsed and kept ready at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangdhra, Vadodara and Gandhinagar as well as at forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Amreli. Resources have also been made available from neighbouring Rajasthan to ensure minimisation of any loss due to the gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual meet with the Gujarat CM and other ministers to take stock of the situation. Ahmedabad IMD director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone was likely to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with 125-135 kmph wind speed gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of June 15. /PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory