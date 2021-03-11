326 sedition cases filed in 2014-19; only 6 convicted

Highest 54 cases registered in Assam, chargesheets filed in 26 cases and trials completed in 25

326 sedition cases filed in 2014-19; only 6 convicted

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

A total of 326 cases were registered in the country under the controversial colonial era law of sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which just six persons were convicted.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, a total of 326 cases were registered under the sedition law—the highest, 54, in Assam—between 2014 and 2019.

Out of the cases registered, chargesheets were filed in 141 cases while only six people were convicted for the offence in six years of the period discussed in the data, officials said.

In Assam, out of the 54 sedition cases registered, chargesheets were filed in 26 cases and trials were completed in 25 cases.

However, not a single case led to conviction between 2014 and 2019, the data says.

Jharkhand registered 40 cases under the Section 124 (A) during the six years, out of which chargesheets were filed in 29 cases, and trials were completed in 16 cases. Only one person was convicted out of all these cases filed in the state.

In Haryana, 31 cases were registered under the sedition law with chargesheets filed in 19 cases, and trials completed in six cases. Here too, only one person was convicted.

Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala registered an equal number of cases, 25, under the sedition law.

While Bihar and Kerala could not file chargesheet in any of the cases, Jammu and Kashmir filed it in three cases. However, no such case registered in the three states between 2014 and 2019 led to conviction.

Twenty-two sedition cases were filed in Karnataka with chargesheets filed in 17 cases, but trial could be completed in only one case. The state too had zero conviction under sedition law in six years.

Seventeen sedition cases were filed in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal between 2014 and 2019.

While chargesheets were filed in eight cases in UP and in five cases in West Bengal, no one was convicted in the two states.

In Delhi, four sedition cases were registered between 2014 and 2019, no chargesheet has been filed in any case, nor has anyone been convicted.

No sedition case was filed in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the six-year period.

One sedition case each was filed in Maharashtra (in 2015), Punjab (2015), and Uttarakhand (2017).

According to the home ministry data, 2019 saw the highest, 93, sedition cases registered in the country.

In 2018, there were filed 70 such cases, followed by 51 in 2017, 47 in 2014, 35 in 2016, and 30 in 2015.

Four chargesheets were filed in the country in 2019 under the sedition law, 38 in 2018, 27 in 2017, 16 in 2016, 14 in 2014, and six in 2015.

Among the six convicted, two got the sentence in 2018 and one each in 2019, 2017, 2016, and 2014.

The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court not to invest time in examining the validity of sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provisions by a competent forum.

The Centre also said it was cognisant of various views, and concerns about civil liberties while being committed to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit, referred to the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shedding the colonial baggage and said he has been in favour of the protection of civil liberties and respect of human rights, and in that spirit, has scrapped over 1,500 outdated laws and over 25,000 compliance burdens.

On July 15, 2021, concerned over “enormous misuse” of the colonial era penal law on sedition, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to “silence” people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress freedom movement.

Agreeing to examine the pleas filed by the Editors Guild of India and a former major general, challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A (sedition) in the IPC, a bench headed by the then Chief Justice N V Ramana had said its main concern was the “misuse of law” leading to rise in number of cases.

The non-bailable provision makes any speech or expression that brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India a criminal offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali

2
Punjab

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

4
Trending

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

5
Punjab

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

6
Nation

Archaeological Survey of India's silence on Taj petition worries scholars

7
J & K

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court orders continuation of interim protection to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Punjab

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters

Don't Miss

View All
Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office
Punjab

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: Punjab Agricultural University expert
Ludhiana

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: PAU expert

Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them
Entertainment

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Top News

Mohali attack: RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

Launcher found in a secluded place barely a km from the spot...

Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre

Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre

Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

Move being seen as olive branch extended towards India after...

FCRA violations: MHA officials, NGO representatives under lens as CBI conducts countrywide operation

FCRA violations: MHA officials, NGO representatives under lens as CBI conducts countrywide operation

Operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transac...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Amritsar: Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

After Taj Mahal, right-wing activists clamour for naming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in road accident

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation