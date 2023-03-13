33 extradited under Op Trishul

New Delhi, March 12
Under Operation Trishul, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far extradited 33 persons, involved in criminal activities, hiding in other countries. The initiative was launched in January 2022.
Agency officials said among the 33 extradited so far, six have been brought to India this year. Red Corner Notice (RCN) subject Mohammed Haneefa Makkatt wanted by the Kerala police in Kozhikode for the kidnapping and murder of Karim in 2006 was extradited from Saudi Arabia and brought back to India today, the officials said. Earlier, based on an Interpol RCN, the wanted accused was located in Saudi Arabia.
Interpol in Saudi Arabia informed the agency about the location of the accused and requested sending a team for taking the subject to India. The accused has been brought back by the Kerala Police.
