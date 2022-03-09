33% job quota for Tripura women: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura would be reserved for women. On the International Women's Day, he was addressing a public rally in Agartala on the completion of four years of the BJP government in Tripura. TNS

I-T raids on people close to Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The I-T Department on Tuesday raided premises linked to businessmen, who are considered close to Shiv Sena leaders. It has been learnt the I-T sleuths swooped on homes and offices of Rahul Kanal, a confidant of Maharastra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and Sadanand Kadam, brother of senior Shiv Sena leader, among others. TNS

More wheat sent to Afghanistan via Pak

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid to the Afghan people who have been reeling under food shortage. PTI

Registration of Chintels-related projects halted

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has stopped the registration of conveyance deeds or any other property-related documents for projects relating to the developers of Chintels Paradiso.