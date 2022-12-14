 34 Indian, 40 Chinese soldiers injured; Tawang clash was building up since October : The Tribune India

34 Indian, 40 Chinese soldiers injured; Tawang clash was building up since October

PLA doubled its strength two months ago

34 Indian, 40 Chinese soldiers injured; Tawang clash was building up since October

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 13

The India-China clash at Yangtse in Arunachal on December 9 that left 34 Indian and nearly 40 Chinese soldiers injured was building up since early October when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) doubled its troops along its side of the LAC.

Editorial: Provocation in Arunachal

Since 2020, there has been rapid building up of infrastructure, including airbases. Sources said just before the Communist Party of China commenced its 20th congress on October 16, the PLA had doubled the number of its troops facing Sikkim and Arunachal. India had matched the numbers for exigencies like the one that occurred four days ago.

The PLA was targeting the Indian outpost in the contested area called Yanki, a part within the Yangtse area. Parts of Yanki are claimed by both sides as the perception of the LAC varies on ground. There are multiple such disputed points along the 3,488-km-long LAC. The Indian Army post at Yanki was attacked by some 300-strong unit of the PLA and it was not a routine patrol, sources told The Tribune. The Indian outpost faces Chinese posts that are located some 1,000 metres away. The attempt was to dislodge the Indian side from Yanki, sources said.

Sources said the PLA tried to overrun the outpost with a target to capture it. The outpost normally has 30 men. Immediate support was provided from the battalions located in the icy heights to thwart the PLA attack.

Indian Army has had injuries to 34 of its soldiers, eight of whom have been shifted to Guwahati. About 40 PLA troops have also been injured. The Indian outpost at Yanki continues to be maintained at the same spot, which provides a commanding view to the ingress routes of the valley from the Tibetan side. The PLA has been building pressure in Yangtse area since 2011. The area had seen a major face-off in 2016 and another in October 2021 when the PLA attempted to claim a 17,000-foot-high peak that is in Indian control.

US-based policy research organisation The Center for Strategic and International Studies in March released a report “How Is China Expanding its Infrastructure to Project Power Along its Western Borders”. “China is constructing or upgrading 37 airports and heliports in Tibet and Xinjiang since 2017. The pace of this activity sped up significantly in 2020. That year alone, China began constructing seven new air facilities and initiated upgrades at seven others,” the report said.

Not allowed to raise queries, Oppn walks out

The Congress-led Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman Harivansh said clarifications could not be allowed on a sensitive national security matter such as the Tawang clash. He cited four precedents to deny Opposition MPs permission when they rose to seek clarifications after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on Tawang in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also cited rules saying no clarifications could be sought.

Modi govt will defend every inch

The PM Modi-led government will not allow an inch of India’s territory to be encroached upon by China or any other country. Our soldiers drove away all infiltrators within a few hours and protected our motherland. — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

#arunachal pradesh #China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

6
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test