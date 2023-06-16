34 people admitted to district hospital die due to severe heat in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), June 16
Thirty-four people admitted at a district hospital have died due to severe heat in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday.
Most of the patients were aged above 60.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar said the district is reeling under severe heat and people are getting admitted to the hospital for treatment.
He told that there have been 34 deaths in two days, of which 23 deaths were reported on June 15 and 11 on June 16.
The CMO said those admitted were suffering from various illnesses, adding that elderly people are not able to tolerate the sweltering heat.
Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Diwakar Singh told reporters that fans, coolers and air conditioners have been arranged in the hospital to prevent the risk of heat stroke for patients and staff.
The number of doctors and paramedical staff has also been increased, he added.
Singh has advised people to follow precautions to prevent heat stroke.
Ballia along with the entire central and eastern Uttar Pradesh is reeling under sultry weather.
As per Indian Meteorological Data (IMD), the maximum temperature in Ballia was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is 4.7 degrees above normal.
The mercury has stayed above 41 degrees Celsius-mark since last week as the data.
