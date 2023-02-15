36 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Tajikistan for two months

Hazaribag, February 14
At least 36 migrant labourers from Jharkhand have been stranded in Tajikistan for the past two months, and the state government is making efforts to ensure their safe return, an official said.
The labourers, while interacting with family members through social media, alleged that the company engaging them in laying of power transmission lines had seized their passports, was providing them with scant food and no money at all, said social worker Sikandar Ali, who brought the matter to the notice of the authorities.
They had left for the central Asian nation on December 19 last year, after being promised handsome pay by agents of the firm operating in India, he said.
The labourers hail from the districts of Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih.
Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said she had received complaints from the kin of the stranded workers that they were forced to lead a life similar to bonded labourers.
“I have informed the State Migrant Cell to take up the issue with the authorities concerned, and find avenues for the release and safe return of the labourers to their native places as early as possible,” Sahay said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it
Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...