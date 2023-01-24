36-kg gold worth Rs 21 crore seized by DRI as smuggling racket busted in Mumbai

ANI
Mumbai, January 24
A gold smuggling racket was busted in Mumbai with the recovery of gold worth Rs 21 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Tuesday.
According to the DRI, gold weighing 36 kg was recovered along with Rs 20 lakh cash.
The gold was brought to Mumbai from abroad, which the DRI said was through the hawala operators.
"DRI Mumbai busted a gold smuggling racket and recovered 36 kg gold worth Rs 21 crore. Rs 20 lakh cash also recovered. In-charge of a shop who was getting the gold melted in the shop was also arrested. This gold was brought from abroad to Mumbai through different hawala operators," DRI said.
