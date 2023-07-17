 38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

To be first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second term of the Narendra Modi government

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 17

Several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), OP Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), will join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Tuesday as the ruling party eyes a grand show of strength amid a get-together of opposition parties in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

At least 38 parties are expected to attend the NDA meeting.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) became the latest entrant to the NDA with its leader Chirag Paswan meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family," Nadda said.

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by Upendra Kushwaha and the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan will be among the new entrants that will be attending the NDA meeting. Some of these parties had partnered with the BJP earlier as well.

"Thirty-eight parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting to be held Tuesday evening," Nadda told reporters here.

After losing a number of its traditional allies such as the Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, the BJP has succeeded in making alliances with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, now recognised as the real party, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP in Uttar Pradesh and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and RLJD.

The BJP president has send invites to these parties for there presence in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling party will also be present.

"Ajit Pawar and I will be present at the NDA meeting in Delhi tomorrow," NCP Working President Praful Patel told reporters in Mumbai.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and RLJD leader Kushwaha have said they would be attending the NDA meeting.

Parties such as AIADMK of Tamil Nadu and a number of parties from northeastern states and other parts of the country will also be present in the meeting.

It will be the first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second term of the Narendra Modi government, underscoring the imperative within the ruling party to project its credentials as a lead coalition partner in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May next year.

Regional parties, including those with small but solid share of votes in a particular region or caste, can be crucial in swinging the balance in the polls in several seats in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which send 80 and 40 members to Parliament respectively.

With the BJP making all-out efforts to retain its majority in Lok Sabha for a third straight term, its leadership has made pragmatic adjustments to accommodate new allies while also working to weaken the opposition bloc in crucial states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress on Monday asserted that the Opposition unity would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scenario and took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA which had become a "ghost".

Addressing a press conference here on the two-day crucial deliberations of Opposition parties starting this evening, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly remembered the NDA.

"Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. There used to be no talk about NDA and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it. Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. So NDA, which had become a ghost, attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it," Ramesh said.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said political parties at the Bengaluru meeting "were clearly setting the narrative" while the "BJP is reacting".

He claimed that out of the NDA allies, eight do not have a single MP, nine have one MP each and three have two MPs each.  

#BJP #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Narendra Modi #National Defence Academy NDA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

2
Amritsar

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

3
Punjab

Double blow to 1,550 Fazilka farmers

4
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

5
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

6
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

7
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

8
Haryana

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

10
Nation

Ultras 'sneaking into' Manipur, Jaishankar cautions Myanmar

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

Congress calls meeting 'game changer' | Yechury says Mamata ...

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

To be first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second...

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

A total of 26,250 people have been evacuated from the waterl...

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...


Cities

View All

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Gurugram University’s former dean arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of assistant professor

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking