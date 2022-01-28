38-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi's Alipur

PTI

New Delhi, January 28

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people in north Delhi's Alipur, police said on Friday.

They said the deceased had been identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Hiranki village, and was involved in attempt-to-murder and Arms Act cases.

They said the Alipur police station received information around 10.45 pm on Thursday that unidentified people had opened fire at a man and fled.

Police rushed to the spot to find that the motorcycle-borne assailants had fired at Kumar who was shifted to the Max Hospital in Haidarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Kumar was declared brought dead, police said.

The spot was inspected by a crime investigation team where nine empty cartridges were found, they said.

The police said they are registering a case under relevant sections and further investigation is under way.