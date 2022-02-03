3rd Covid wave affected youngsters more, sore throat commonest sign: ICMR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The third wave of Covid 19 affected younger people more with sore throat emerging the commonest symptom.

An ICMR analysis of 1,520 (564 fully jabbed and 956 unvaccinated or half jabbed) Covid 19 patients admitted to 37 hospitals between November 15, 2021 and January 17, 2022 revealed the mean age of the hospitalised at 44 years against 55 years in the second wave.

Nearly half – 46 pc—of the hospitalised young had comorbidities and all symptoms were less severe as compared to the second wave.

Among fully vaccinated, 10.2 pc died and 91 pc of these had comorbidities.

Proportion of deaths among unvaccinated was much higher at 22 pc with 83 pc reporting comorbidities.

Oxygen requirement was lesser among jabbed (36.1 pc needed oxygen) as against the unvaccinated (45.5 pc needed Oxygen.).

Percentage of the vaccinated requiring mechanical ventilation was 5.4 pc as against 11.2 pc un-vaccinated.

“The outcome was that the third wave affected the young more; severe symptoms were nil. Co morbidities and vaccination were the main drivers in the level of disease. Bottom line is vaccines save lives,” ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said.

Vaccination status

As of today, India has administered 167.88 cr doses, covering 96 pc adults with the first dose and 76 pc with both.