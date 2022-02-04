3rd wave hit youth more: ICMR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The third wave of Covid-19 affected younger people more than during the second wave, with sore throat the most common symptom.

Govt: patients needn’t postpone surgeries The Health Ministry said Covid patients who require surgery — urgent or elective — need not postpone the same anymore. This new guidance is in contrast to the one issued during the first and second waves wherein infected patients were advised to wait for eight weeks until recovery to get operated.

An analysis by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) of 1,520 (564 fully jabbed and 956 unvaccinated/half jabbed) Covid patients admitted to 37 hospitals between November 15, 2021, and January 17, 2022, revealed the mean age of those hospitalised at 44 years against 55 years during the second wave.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of the hospitalised had comorbidities and all symptoms were less severe as compared to the second wave.

Among fully vaccinated, 10.2 per cent died — 91 per cent of them had comorbidities. Among the unvaccinated, the death rate was 22 per cent with 83 per cent reporting comorbidities. “The third wave affected the young more; severe symptoms were nil. Comorbidities and vaccination were the main drivers in the level of disease. The bottom line is vaccines save lives,” ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said.