4-day India-Australia naval exercise concludes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

The fifth edition of biennial AUSINDEX maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has ended at Sydney.

INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata participated in the exercise along with HMAS Choules and HMAS Brisbane from RAN. Besides ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed participation of fighter aircraft and maritime patrol aircraft.

Held over four days (August 21-25), AUSINDEX included a series of complex exercises in all three domains of maritime operations.

