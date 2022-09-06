4 dead in Lucknow hotel fire

PTI

Lucknow, September 5

Four persons, including two women, were killed and at least 10 injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey hotel in the city’s commercial centre Hazratganj on Monday morning.It took more than six hours to douse the blaze.

Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia identified the deceased as Gurnoor Singh Anand (28), Sahiba Kaur alias Jaspreet (26), Shravika Singh (30) and Aman Ghazi alias Bobby (35).

Ujjawal said the fire broke out at 7 am. “ I along with others tried to rush out, but thick smoke engulfed the entire floor. I could not see anything. We reached the third floor and broke a window,” he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the injured in hospital. He ordered a joint probe by the commissioner, Lucknow Division, and Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar, who said the forensic audit of the hotel would be undertaken.

The fire, which triggered panic in the area, engulfed the entire hotel within minutes, eyewitnesses said. Fire teams had a tough time dousing the flames. Rescue teams used bulldozers to break a wall on the first floor. Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the incident. “My office is in touch with the local administration,” Singh tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said ythat strict action would be taken against those found guilty.