4 held for 'raping' young model in moving car in Kerala

PTI

Kochi, November 18

Four people, including a woman, were taken into custody in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old model in a moving car, police said on Friday.

Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, they said.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at the bar and 'gang-raped' her.

"Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate this morning.