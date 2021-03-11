4 Indian tourists killed in car-bus collision in Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, April 25

Five people, including four Indian tourists, were killed after their car collided head-on with a bus in Nepal's Dhading district, the police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night along the Prithvi Highway in Thakre area, according to the police.

The four Indian nationals were returning to Kathmandu after visiting Pokhara.

The Nepalese driver of the car was also killed in the accident.

The bus was heading towards Dhading from Kathmandu.

The deceased have been identified as Bimalchandra Agrawal, 40, Sadhana Agrawal, 35, Sandhya Agrawal, 40, Rakesh Agrawal, 55, from Uttar Pradesh and Dil Bahadur Basnet, 36, of Khaireni in Tanhu district, according to the police.

They died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

