4 killed, 2 injured after car rams into truck in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur, March 8

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured after a car bearing a Delhi registration number collided with a speeding truck head-on near Afzalpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the driver of the car tried to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, they said, adding that the vehicle overturned after impact and slipped into a ditch.

Officials of the Bidhnu police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and carried out rescue operation, they said.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre at Bidhnu where the doctors declared two of them brought dead while two others died at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital, said Atul Singh, SHO Bidhnu police station.