4 killed as car crashes into road divider in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar

Jaipur, November 7
Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.
The accident occurred early on Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.
The deceased were identified as Jitendra, 25, Ankush, 23, who were siblings, Sahil Juneja, 22, and Rohit, 23.
Injured Wasim Akram was being treated at a hospital, police said.
