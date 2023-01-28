4 killed as car with marriage party on board falls from bridge in West Bengal

Kalimpong, January 28
Four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a speeding car with a marriage party on board fell from a bridge in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, police said.
The accident took place at around 1am on National Highway 31 when the vehicle with nine people on board dashed against the guard wall of the bridge and rolled down on the bank of the Rung Dung river, a senior officer said.
Two persons died on the spot, while seven others were injured and taken to a health centre in Oodlabari area and later referred to a Siliguri hospital, he said.
"Two more succumbed to their injuries later," the officer said, adding that the identification of the deceased is under way.
The marriage party was coming from Banarhat area in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district.
“Apparently, the driver lost control over the vehicle,” the officer added.
