4 killed as crane collapses during temple festival in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, January 23
Four people died and at least six were injured when a crane suddenly collapsed during a temple festival in Arakkonam in Ranipet district on Sunday night, police said.
The crane was used by the devotees to perambulate around the temple and a few devotees were accepting flower garlands from those who had gathered to fulfil a vow when the incident occurred, police said on Monday.
"The crane collapsed all of a sudden and three people died. The seven people who were injured were rushed to the government hospital. One of them succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning," a senior police official said.
The dead have been identified as S Bhoopalan (40), B Jothibabu (17), K Muthukumar (39) and Chinnasamy (60).
The Mayilerum thiruvizha event at the Droupadiamman and Mandiamman temples at Kezhaveethi, Nemelli, in Arakkonam near here, is an annual ritual held after the harvest festival (Pongal).
In the video of the mishap, which went viral, people were seen screaming and running helter-skelter, as the crane hit the ground. Some of the onlookers who recovered from the shock rushed to the help of the injured and shifted them to hospital with the help of the police.
Nemelli police have detained the crane operator.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...