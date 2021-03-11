4 killed as van hits bus in Gujarat

Surendranagar, May 2
Four people were killed and two others grievously injured when their van collided head-on with a bus near Limbdi in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said.
The six people were going from Rajkot to Rajasthan to attend a marriage when the accident took place at around 2.30 am near Katariya village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, over 100 km from Ahmedabad.
Their van hit a bus coming from the opposite direction, an official from Limbdi police station said.
Four of the van passengers died on the spot, while two others suffered serious injuries, he said.
All the four deceased, in their 20s, were residents of Rajkot, he said.
“The injured were rushed to a hospital at Limbdi. Further investigation is under way," the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...