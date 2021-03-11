4 killed in car-truck collision in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki, May 25
Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place at around 8pm on Tuesday near Palhari crossing in Safdarganj area, they said.
The four occupants of the car, who died in the accident, are yet to be identified, police said, adding that they were on their way to Lucknow from Ayodhya.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car was trying to dodge stray cattle and lost control and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.
