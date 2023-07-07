4-member GoM to study UCC issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

The government has constituted a four-member group of ministers (GoM) to study issues related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The GoM will comprise Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal and G Kishan Reddy. While Rijiju has been tasked with studying issues related to tribal societies and their customs, Women and Child Development Minister Irani will look at women-related issues. Law Minister Meghwal will give an overall legal perspective to the debatable issues while Reddy will peruse matters concerning north-eastern states.