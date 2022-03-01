Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

New Delhi, February 28
Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to lead the evacuation of Indians. The decision was taken at a meeting PM Narendra Modi chaired to discuss the rescue operations. It was the PM’s second meeting Monday and the third in 24 hours.
Will oversee safe exit
- Jyotiraditya Scindia, Aviation Minister, will travel to Romania, Moldova
- Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister, will coordinate rescue operation in Slovakia
- Hardeep Puri, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, to travel to Hungary
- VK Singh, MoS (Aviation) and former Army Chief, will go to Poland
Earlier today, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed the PM on the overall security situation, it is learnt.
The meeting was attended by Ministers S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, apart from government officials, including Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. —
