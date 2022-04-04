4 of family killed in road accident in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district

Kolkata, April 4

Five people, including four of a family, were killed in a road accident in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Jhinguti on Burdwan-Suri National Highway, when a stone-laden dumper truck collided with a toto vehicle. The victims were identified as Moinuddin Midya (36), Mamoni Santra (32), Ganga Santra (65), Seema Santra (40) and Saraswati Santra (59).

While Moinuddin Midya was the toto driver, the remaining four victims belonged to the same family.

According to district police officials, the speeding dumper truck was coming from Guskara and collided with the toto. All the people died on the spot.

The district police personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The truck driver and his helper are absconding. IANS