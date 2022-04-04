4 of family killed in road accident in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district

Kolkata, April 4
Five people, including four of a family, were killed in a road accident in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Monday morning, police said.
The incident took place at around 5 am near Jhinguti on Burdwan-Suri National Highway, when a stone-laden dumper truck collided with a toto vehicle. The victims were identified as Moinuddin Midya (36), Mamoni Santra (32), Ganga Santra (65), Seema Santra (40) and Saraswati Santra (59).
While Moinuddin Midya was the toto driver, the remaining four victims belonged to the same family.
According to district police officials, the speeding dumper truck was coming from Guskara and collided with the toto. All the people died on the spot.
The district police personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The truck driver and his helper are absconding. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea
Senior advocate Dushayant Dave and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, ...
Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan to continue working as chief executive until caretaker Prime Minister appointed
The Cabinet Division also issues a notification to dissolve ...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever
Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 2...