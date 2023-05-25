4 people, 150 sheep killed in accident involving two trucks in Maharashtra

Aurangabad, May 25
Four people and 150 sheep were killed after a truck carrying the animals hit a tiles-laden truck in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Thursday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place at Malegaon phata on Nanded-Kalamnuri road at around 4 am, he said, adding that traffic movement on the route was disrupted for some time.
The truck carrying the sheep hit the other vehicle loaded with tiles from behind, Kalamnuri police inspector Vaijanath Munde told PTI.
Four people and 150 sheep were killed, the official said.
The deceased people were travelling in the truck carrying the animals, he said.
Another person travelling in the same truck received injuries and was sent to a hospital in neighbouring Nanded district, the official said.
The police with the help of locals removed the trucks from the road and it was cleared for traffic, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail
A senior jail official says Bishnoi has been lodged in the M...
AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enfor...
Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University
A major portion is burnt to ashes