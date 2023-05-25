4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 25

A district court in Alwar on Thursday held four cow vigilantes guilty in the 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching case. All four convicts have been sentenced to seven years in jail.

One man was acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove a case against him.

Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal convicted Naresh, Vijay, Paramjeet and Dharmendra under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The court gave the benefit of doubt to another accused, Nawal.

Rakbar was killed on the night of July 20, 2018, when he and his friend, Aslam Khan, were brutally attacked by a mob on suspicion of cow-smuggling while they were transporting milch cows on foot to their home in Nuh’s Kolgaon from a village in Alwar.

Though Aslam escaped, Rakbar was brutally beaten up. After some time, the police reached the spot and took the injured Rakbar to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.