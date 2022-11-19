4 teenage boys drown in Kail river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, November 19
Four teenage boys drowned in a tributary of the Pindar river in Dewal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a senior police official said on Saturday.
The boys, aged 15-17, had been missing since Friday. Their families had searched for them the entire night but could not find the four teenagers, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.
On Saturday, a search-and-rescue operation was launched in the Kail river, a tributary of the Pindar, and the four bodies were recovered, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Bisht, Gaurav Singh, Anshul Bisht and Anil Mishra. They were residents of Dhara Gaon, Odar Gaon, Sodig Sarkot and Iccholi, respectively, Dobhal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation
The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...