4 Tihar officials suspended over Yasin's SC appearance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

The Tihar Jail administration on Saturday suspended four of its officials in connection with the physical appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the Supreme Court. Those suspended include a deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents and a head warder.

The presence of Yasin, serving life term in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the SC on Friday. He was brought to the high-security SC without the court’s permission. Calling it a “major security lapse”, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla seeking to know why Yasin was presented before the SC physically without being summoned. He sought action against the prison officials.

