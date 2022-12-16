40 child deaths from measles between November and December, 10, 416 cases: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The recent upsurge of measles cases in the country led to 40 child deaths, of which three were in Haryana and the highest—13—in Maharashtra.

Giving information on the sudden rise in measles cases through November and December this year, the government on Friday informed Parliament that 10,416 measles cases were seen between November 2022 until December 12 and 40 children died.

The upsurge was witnessed in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said taking note of certain districts and cities of Maharashtra, Jharkhand.

With Gujarat and Kerala witnessing the upsurge, Union Ministry of Health deployed multi-disciplinary

Central teams comprising of public health specialists, paediatricians and microbiologists to assess the situation and provide technical support to the States.

Following the surge, the Centre asked all vulnerable areas showing a recent increase in measles cases to consider an additional dose of the MR vaccine for all children aged nine months to 5 years.

This dose is over and above the primary vaccination schedule of the first dose which is given at 9 to 12 months and the second dose which is given at 16 to 24 months.

The government said that one dose of Measles rubella vaccine should be administered to all children aged six months and up to less than nine months in those areas where measles cases in the age group of less than nine months or above 10 pc of the total measles cases.

The disease is known to be fatal among children with malnourishment.

As per the WHO and UNICEF estimates of immunisation coverage the first dose coverage of measles and rubella-containing vaccine is 89% and that of the second dose is 82% in India.

India has committed to eliminating measles and rubella By December 2023.ministry said.

Cases/Deaths from measles (As of December 12, 2022)

Bihar: 1,276/7

Gujarat 1,650/9

Haryana 1,537/3

Jharkhand 2,683/8

Kerala 195/0

Maharashtra 3,075/13