40 of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh receive deficient rainfall

PTI

Lucknow, July 29

Forty of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have so far received deficient rainfall this monsoon season, according to data shared by the local Indian Meteorological Centre.

These 40 districts have received deficient rainfall from the onset of monsoon in the first week of June till July 28, the India Meteorological Centre Lucknow data showed. The majority of these districts fall in the eastern UP region.

Kaushambi, Kushinagar and Deoria districts received almost 70 per cent less rainfall as compared to their Long Period Average (LPA). Santkabirnagar, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Shrawasti, Chandauli, Basti are some other districts that received very sparse rains.

Lack of rains has started worrying the farmers preparing for their kharif plantation of paddy and maize. Menthol is another crop which is likely to suffer damage due to less rains, experts say.

Besides the 40 districts that recorded deficient rainfall, 18 districts recorded normal rainfall while the remaining 17 received excess rains in the same period.

