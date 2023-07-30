 40 per cent work on Zojila tunnel over; terrain, weather challenges push completion deadline to 2030 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 40 per cent work on Zojila tunnel over; terrain, weather challenges push completion deadline to 2030

40 per cent work on Zojila tunnel over; terrain, weather challenges push completion deadline to 2030

The tunnel project through Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway is of strategic importance

40 per cent work on Zojila tunnel over; terrain, weather challenges push completion deadline to 2030

Construction work underway at Asia's longest bi-directional Zojila Tunnel at Baltal area, in Ganderbal district. PTI Photo



PTI

Dras (Ladakh), July 30

Difficult terrain and weather challenges have pushed the deadline for completion of the Zojila tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh region, to December 2030, according to officials.

The tunnel, said to be the longest of its kind in Asia and at the highest altitude, will significantly cut down the time to cross the Zojila pass from four hours to just 15 minutes, they said.

Officials said that while 40 per cent of work on the 13-km-long tunnel is already over, the challenges posed by the terrain and weather are such that the rest of the work is taking so much time.

"The area is severely avalanche-prone. The work had to be stopped multiple times due to the difficulties posed by the weather and the terrain. The tunnel was to be completed by December 2026. But now, keeping the challenges in mind, the deadline has been revised to December 2030," Captain IK Singh of the Border Roads Organisation told PTI.

The tunnel project through the Zojila Pass at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway is of strategic importance.

The highway remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall, cutting off the Ladakh region from Kashmir. The tunnel will help overcome this hindrance and prove all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region.

The single-tube Zojila tunnel, from Baltal in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to Minimarg in Drass town of Ladakh's Kargil district, has an approach road of 18 km.

"The total length of the project from Sonamarg to Minimarg is 31 km. From Sonamarg to Baltal it is 18 km. Then the main tunnel starts from Baltal and goes to Minimarg. It is 13 km long. The work is going on at a rapid pace on both the projects," Imtiaz Ahmed, the construction manager of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited told PTI here.

MEIL is constructing the tunnel using the new Austrian tunnelling method. "By using this method, the chances of accidents are very low while the quality and the speed are very high. This technology is applied in Europe and North America," he explained.

Ahmed said out of the 13-km stretch, cutting has been done on 6 km -- three km from each end. The stretch remains closed for over four months during winter due to excessive snowfall.

"It not only causes problems for the locals and tourists, but military movement also becomes a challenge during those four months. It is easier to clear snow on the stretch from Dras to Minamarg. However, from Minamarg to Baltal it is very difficult to even clear snow during those months... All these challenges will be addressed once the tunnel is operational," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Zojilla tunnel in 2018. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, had approved the construction, operation and maintenance of this tunnel at a total cost of Rs 6,800 crore.

#Kargil #Kashmir #Ladakh #Leh #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

2
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

3
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

4
Haryana

Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

5
Punjab

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

6
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

7
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for revised mechanism for distribution of wheat flour, wheat at doorsteps of beneficiaries

9
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

10
Nation

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Three cases registered over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar