 40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years
GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Govt cites UN panel report that blames global warming

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

India has recorded 40 per cent rise in flashflood events over the past three years owing to global warming. The Centre, citing a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said these trends would continue in future.



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 23

India has recorded 40 per cent rise in flashflood events over the past three years owing to global warming. The Centre, citing a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said these trends would continue in future.

Year Number of events

2020 132

2021 145

2022 184

In 2020, India witnessed 132 flashfloods. The number rose to 145 in 2021, according to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s written reply in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session. Last year, the country experienced 184 flashfloods, of which 95 were “severe flooding”.

Of the total 184 flashfloods recorded in 2022, Uttar Pradesh witnessed extreme flooding and reported 37 flashfloods. It was followed by Bihar (25), Assam (24) and Madhya Pradesh (24).

Warmer temperature leads to increased evaporation, which in turn leads to more moisture in the atmosphere. “This extra moisture leads to intense convection and intense rainfall leading to flashfloods,” the ministry said.

“There has been a significant increase in extreme weather events, including intense rainfall activity, due to global warming. The frequency of localised heavy rainfall activity has also increased significantly due to which occurrence of landslides and flashfloods have increased,” the ministry said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

When asked about the steps taken to mitigate the effects of flashfloods, the Jal Shakti Ministry said, “The Indian Meteorological Department, in joint collaboration with the US National Weather Service, US Hydrologic Research Centre and USAID/OFDA, has developed ‘Flash Flood Guidance System (FFGS)’ for the South Asian region. The FFGS has been operational since October 2020. The FFGS provides warnings for flashfloods about six to 24 hours in advance at the watershed level for the flashflood-prone South Asian countries, including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, covering most of the Himalayan region.”

The phenomenon

  • Flashflooding is a specific type of flooding that occurs in a short timeframe after a precipitation event
  • It is caused by heavy or excessive rainfall generally in less than six hours
  • Flashfloods are usually characterised by raging torrents after heavy rains that rip through river beds, urban streets, or mountain canyons sweeping everything before them

#Climate change #Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

2
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

3
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

4
Nation

Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA charge sheets 3 listed Khalistani terrorists, 6 others

5
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

6
Nation

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

8
Nation

Seema-Sachin story in reverse: Now, married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend

9
Sports

Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother’s ‘day and year’

10
Nation

How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur

Don't Miss

View All
40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...

Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Amravati bridge opened to two-wheelers

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Flood alert in Noida, over 200 evacuated

Ensure water supply to Bhalswa colony: HC to Jal Board

ITPO complex gets makeover, to open on July 26

Prevent introduction of Bill to replace ordinance: AAP to V-P

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions