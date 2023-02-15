40 students taken ill after consuming iron supplement

Burhanpur (MP), February 14
More than 40 students complained of stomach ache after they were given iron supplement pills at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, an official said.
As many as 41 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 of the Government Middle School at Abhada village in Nepanagar tehsil complained of stomach pain and vomiting, Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph said.
The affected students were being treated at the district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.
