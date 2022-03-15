42 servicemen died in air crashes in 5 yrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

In the past five years, 45 aircraft and helicopters of the armed forces have crashed causing the death of 42 servicemen, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The Ministry of Defence informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

According to the details shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, the total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) reporting a maximum of 29.

He said the number of accidents involving aircraft, including helicopters, in the Indian Army in the last five years was 12, while it was four in the Indian Navy.

The IAF and the Navy operate fighter jets and copters, while the Army flies copters only.

Providing the details of defence personnel killed in such accidents, Bhat said the IAF lost 34 people while it was seven in the Indian Army and one in the Indian Navy.

The MoD said, “No increase has been noticed in the number of defence personnel who died during such accidents during the past five years.”

However, during the current financial year, the number of personnel that have died was more, as 13 defence personnel died in one IAF helicopter crash on December 8 last year. General Rawat was among the deceased.