44 pc feel e-shopping better for quality fruits, vegetables; 56 pc believe offline superior: Survey

Regarding weightage, around 50 per cent feel both online and offline modes are accurate, while nearly 30 per cent feel online is better

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 24

Nearly 44 per cent of respondents feel that quality of fresh fruits and vegetables is better on online shopping platforms while 56 per cent think offline is superior, according to a survey.

Agritech startup Otipy, which sells fresh fruits and vegetables along with groceries in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, has conducted an online survey of more than 3,000 people during May to find out the changing shopping behaviours of consumers, the company said in a statement.

On affordability, the survey findings revealed that 50 per cent of respondents feel offline is cheaper while the remaining 50 per cent believe that rates are lower on online platforms.

Regarding weightage, around 50 per cent feel both online and offline modes are accurate, while nearly 30 per cent feel online is better.

Among other findings, 71 per cent of respondents expressed preference for online shopping. Around 36 per cent respondents want instant delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables and the remaining within 12-hour.

Convenience and time saving are two main factors for choosing online shopping of fruits and vegetables.

Furthermore, the survey sheds light on the increasing demand for healthier and sustainable options, as 43 per cent of participants opt for organic or hydroponic fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, 51 per cent of respondents consider certification and traceability as highly important.

Nearly 77 per cent are willing to pay up to 15 per cent more for organic and hydroponic fruits and vegetables.

Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Otipy, said, “We are pleased to see the strong preference for online platforms, which validates the convenience and time-saving benefits online platforms offer.” Moreover, he said the findings emphasise the importance of quality and accurate weight measurement in the online grocery shopping experience.

“We will continue to leverage these insights to enhance our offerings and ensure we meet the evolving needs of our valued customers,” Khanna said.

Otipy, operated by Crofarm Agriproducts, was launched in 2020.

“Our revenue is estimated to reach Rs 160-170 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year from Rs 70 crore in the previous year,” Khurana had said in February.

The bulk of revenue comes from fruits and vegetables.

Otipy has raised USD 45 million so far and plans to raise more funds to expand business.

