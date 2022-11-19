 44 pilgrims en route to Sabrimala from Andhra injured in road mishap in Kerala : The Tribune India

44 pilgrims en route to Sabrimala from Andhra injured in road mishap in Kerala

8-year-old boy in serious condition

Pathanamthitta, November 19

As many as 44 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh en route to Sabrimala were injured on Saturday after the vehicle in which they were travelling in overturned at Laha village in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, state police said.

An eight-year-old boy injured in the mishap has been hospitalised in a serious condition, the state health minister said.

As per the state police, the bus carrying pilgrims was going from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada to the hill shrine of Sabrimala when it met with the accident.

All 44 pilgrims on board were rescued and shifted to the hospital through a joint rescue operation conducted by the state police, fire force, motor vehicle department and the locals.

State health minister Veena George also reached the spot and ensured treatment for the pilgrims.

"A team of doctors and nurses is attending to the injured. First aid has been given,” said the health minister.

The minister said 21 people were shifted to the Perunad Community Health Centre and others given treatment at the Government General Hospital, Pathanamthitta.

George said three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were referred to the Government Medical College, Kottayam. "Their condition is serious,” the minister said.

"The boy has a spinal injury and needs surgery. All arrangements have been made," the health minister said.

According to the pilgrims, the driver had not slept for the past three days and the accident could have happened as he might have nodded off.

