45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

The Tribune, founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in 1881, played a pivotal role during India’s long struggle for Independence, promoting the mission of spreading awareness and securing social justice. Imbued with an uncompromising commitment to unbiased and fearless journalism, The Tribune set exemplary standards for the rest of the media.
Adapting to the changing times and being cognisant of the emerging milieu, The Tribune Trust launched the publication of Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune in 1978.
Following The Tribune’s legacy, Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune have been devotedly voicing the burning issues faced by the people of the region. Both these papers have also been reflecting progressive ideologies and cultural advancements, while also boldly speaking for the marginalised and neglected segments of society, true to The Tribune Group’s motto of being the Voice of the People.
As Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune complete 45 years of publication today, I, my esteemed fellow Trustees — Justice SS Sodhi, Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd), Mr Gurbachan Jagat — and Mr Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune, and Mr Amit Sharma, Officiating General Manager, convey our greetings and good wishes to Mr Naresh Kaushal and Mr Swarajbir Singh, the distinguished Editors of Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune, respectively, and all their staff, and wish them continuing success in their missionary endeavours.
We also convey our greetings to all those who read our three newspapers.
NN Vohra, President,
The Tribune Trust
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...