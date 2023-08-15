45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

The Tribune, founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in 1881, played a pivotal role during India’s long struggle for Independence, promoting the mission of spreading awareness and securing social justice. Imbued with an uncompromising commitment to unbiased and fearless journalism, The Tribune set exemplary standards for the rest of the media.

Dainik Tribune

Adapting to the changing times and being cognisant of the emerging milieu, The Tribune Trust launched the publication of Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune in 1978.

Following The Tribune’s legacy, Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune have been devotedly voicing the burning issues faced by the people of the region. Both these papers have also been reflecting progressive ideologies and cultural advancements, while also boldly speaking for the marginalised and neglected segments of society, true to The Tribune Group’s motto of being the Voice of the People.

As Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune complete 45 years of publication today, I, my esteemed fellow Trustees — Justice SS Sodhi, Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd), Mr Gurbachan Jagat — and Mr Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune, and Mr Amit Sharma, Officiating General Manager, convey our greetings and good wishes to Mr Naresh Kaushal and Mr Swarajbir Singh, the distinguished Editors of Dainik Tribune and Punjabi Tribune, respectively, and all their staff, and wish them continuing success in their missionary endeavours.

We also convey our greetings to all those who read our three newspapers.

NN Vohra, President,

The Tribune Trust