46-year-old Thane doctor dies by suicide

PTI

Thane, February 18

A 46-year-old doctor died allegedly by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane city, a day after he resigned from civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Dr Pawan Sable’s wife and children had been living separately for the past few weeks. He was apparently drinking too much, said the official citing preliminary investigation.

Around 9am on Friday, Sable's driver went to his home in Manpada area but got no response from him, said the official.

The driver alerted his wife who came and opened the door and found Sable hanging from a ceiling fan, said senior inspector Girish Gode of the Chitalsar police station.

Sable, who worked as an assistant professor at KEM hospital, had resigned from his job and his resignation was accepted on February 17, said the official.

The doctor did not leave behind a suicide note, though a will was found near his body, said police. In the will, the doctor said all his property be transferred to his wife, said the official.