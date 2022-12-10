47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at his residential quarters

ANI

Guwahati, December 10

A faculty member of IIT Guwahati was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology's residential quarters in Assam's North Guwahati area, police said on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Dr Sameer Kamal was a faculty in the mathematics department.

Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district Hitesh Roy told ANI that the body was recovered from inside a room on Friday evening.

"We suspect that he allegedly died by suicide two to three days back. The body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem," Roy said.

According to the local police, on Friday evening they received information from the IIT that foul smell was coming out from a locked faculty quarter.

Kamal was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the SP said.

IIT Guwahati has issued a statement: "The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased. IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on the matter."