47-year-old man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

Raipur, February 20
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and also dragging her on the road in the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Sunday.
Sensation gripped the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh's capital on late Saturday evening when a middle-aged man was seen dragging a 16-year-old minor girl with multiple stab wounds by hair.
The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on a social media platform prompting the local police to launch a probe into the incident.
In the preliminary investigation, police identified the victim as well as the accused following which an offence in this connection was registered with Gudhiyari police station under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, a police officer said.
The police said that the condition of the girl was stated to be critical and under constant observation of doctors.
According to Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47).
"As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused assailant," the SSP said.
Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said that aggrieved by the victim's proposal to quit the job and other issues, the accused had attacked the minor girl.
Meanwhile, police sources averred that the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl and the same was declined by the victim's mother. Aggrieved by the refusal, the accused attacked the minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragged her by her hair in huge public glare.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...