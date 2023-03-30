472 prisoners on death row: MoS

The government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 472 prisoners lodged in different jails across the country have been on the death row and waiting for the next course of action as on December 31, 2021. TNS
MoD signs Rs 2,963 cr pact for Army satellite
In a significant step that allows the Army to have its own satellite, the Ministry of Defence today signed a Rs 2,963 crore contract with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The contract with the NSIL, a public sector undertaking under the Union Department of Space, pertains to procurement of an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, for the Army.
HC acquits accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case
Jaipur: The Rajasthan HC on Wednesday acquitted four men awarded death sentence for the 2008 Jaipur blasts that killed 71 persons. PTI
File report on ‘attacks’ on Christians: SC to govt
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file a report on alleged attacks on Christian institutions and priests across India. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...