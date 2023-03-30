472 prisoners on death row: MoS

Tribune News Service

The government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 472 prisoners lodged in different jails across the country have been on the death row and waiting for the next course of action as on December 31, 2021. TNS

MoD signs Rs 2,963 cr pact for Army satellite

In a significant step that allows the Army to have its own satellite, the Ministry of Defence today signed a Rs 2,963 crore contract with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The contract with the NSIL, a public sector undertaking under the Union Department of Space, pertains to procurement of an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, for the Army.

HC acquits accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan HC on Wednesday acquitted four men awarded death sentence for the 2008 Jaipur blasts that killed 71 persons. PTI

File report on ‘attacks’ on Christians: SC to govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file a report on alleged attacks on Christian institutions and priests across India. TNS