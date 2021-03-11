NAS-2021 REPORT

48% students commute to school on foot: Survey

48% students commute to school on foot: Survey

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 26

As many as 72 per cent of children have access to digital devices at home, 96 per cent like coming to school and 94 per cent say they feel safe there, according to the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 conducted by the Education Ministry.

The survey also pointed out that 25 per cent schools lack of parental support in students’ learning

Meanwhile, 48 per cent of students commute to school on foot, 18 per cent on bicycle and only nine per cent have access to school and public transport. Around eight per cent students commute to school using their own transport (two-wheeler) and just three per cent a four-wheeler, according to the survey in which 34 lakh students of 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts from rural and urban areas across the country participated.

Conducted for Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 in government, government-aided and private schools last year, the survey aims to enable analysis of results and remedial action at appropriate levels.

According to the survey, 87 per cent schools provide guidance on how parents can support children in learning and 25 per cent of them claimed to be facing lack of support from parents in students’ learning. Only 51 per cent of students confirmed the availability of books or magazines for parents at home, 91 per cent said they asked questions to teachers during classroom transactions and 89 per cent said they shared lessons taught in schools with family.

As many as 18 per cent said their mothers cannot read or write, seven per cent said they were literate without schooling while five per cent said their schooling was below the primary level.

Subjects covered in the survey included language, mathematics and EVS for Classes 3 and 5; language, mathematics, science and social science for Class 8; and language, mathematics, science, social science and English for Class 10.

Only 58 per cent teachers participated in discussions on the new National Education Policy (NEP), as per the survey in which five lakh teachers participated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

3
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

10
Amritsar

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials