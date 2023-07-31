4K women went on Haj without male companion: Modi

New Delhi, July 30
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said changes in the Haj pilgrimage policy by his government led to 4,000 Muslim women carrying out the pilgrimage without the mehram (male companion) this year.
During ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM said: “This journey of theirs is a very special in many ways. These are the women, who have performed Haj without any male companion, and the number is not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000 — this is a huge transformation.”
On the drugs issue, he said: “Many sports groups have also been formed in Punjab that are running campaigns to get rid of drug addiction.”
