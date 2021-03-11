5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

ANI
Lucknow, August 20
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of magnitude: 5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4JI5H8kFoA@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/QlaEgrtsSF— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2022
Earlier on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand, which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.
