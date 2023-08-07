 5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent : The Tribune India

15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe armoury looting | 160 killed in violence since May 3 | 300 held in various cases so far

A Meitei community protest in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

The Manipur Government has suspended five police personnel over the May 4 incident in which two women were allegedly stripped and paraded by a mob in Thoubal district of the state that has been witnessing ethnic violence for the past three months, officials said today.

The decision to suspend the personnel, including the in-charge of Nongpok Sekmai police station, was taken soon after a purported video of the incident surfaced on July 19 and soon went viral, the officials said. They said the action was prompt and wasn’t revoked despite protests by certain sections, particularly from the majority community. One of the women was allegedly gang-raped.

In a fresh case of violence, 15 houses were set afire in Imphal West district late last evening as a mob went on a rampage at Langol Games village. Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, said officials. A 45-year-old man was injured in firing and has been admitted to hospital. In view of the fresh flare-up, 10 more companies of central forces— five from the Central Reserve Police Force, three from the Border Security Force and one each from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal—have been deployed to aid the existing security personnel.

The Manipur Police have also ordered a time-bound inquiry by an Inspector General-rank officer to investigate the looting of an armoury on August 3 in Bishnupur. About 19,000 bullets were looted from the headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Naranseina. The police have so far recovered 1,195 looted arms—1,057 from the valley districts and 138 from the hill districts—and thousands of bullets. “Raids are being conducted to recover the looted arms and ammunition. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in such action,” said DGP Rajiv Singh.

The ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has so far claimed over 160 lives.

KPA withdraws support to Biren Singh govt

  • NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Sunday withdrew support to the N Biren Singh government in Manipur
  • The KPA has two MLAs in the 60-member House
  • The BJP has 32 MLAs while it has the support of five NPF MLAs and three Independents
  • Opposition MLAs include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from the JD(U)
  • Most of the Kuki MLAs, irrespective of party affiliations, meanwhile, are unlikely to attend Assembly session slated to be called from August 21 in view of the ethnic violence

10 more CAPF companies deployed

  • In view of the fresh flare-up, five more companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, three of Border Security Force and one each of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal have been deployed

1,195 looted arms recovered

  • About 19,000 bullets were looted from the police armoury at Naranseina. The police have so far recovered 1,195 looted arms—1,057 from the valley districts and 138 from the hill districts—and thousands of bullets

#Manipur

